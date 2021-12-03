Dürr (OTC:DUERF) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dürr (OTC:DUERF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DUERF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Dürr in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB raised Dürr from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Dürr in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

DUERF stock opened at $45.55 on Thursday. Dürr has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $49.15.

Dürr AG operates is a mechanical and plant engineering firms. It operates through the following segment: Paint and Final Assembly Systems, Application Technology, Clean Technology Systems, Measuring and Process Systems, and Woodworking Machinery and Systems. The Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans and builds paint systems and final assembly lines for the automotive industry and gives software for the over-arching production control.

