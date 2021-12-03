Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DUE. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €46.95 ($53.35).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 110.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of €38.24 and a 200-day moving average of €37.60. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €28.74 ($32.66) and a 52 week high of €44.08 ($50.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

