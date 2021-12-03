Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duluth had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 17.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Shares of Duluth stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88. Duluth has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $20.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Duluth by 62.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 31,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Duluth by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Duluth by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Duluth by 360.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

