Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Shares of Duluth stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $15.69. 920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,947. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78.

Several analysts have weighed in on DLTH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Duluth by 126.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 62.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 31,636 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 360.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

