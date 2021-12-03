Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 83,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 49.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 18.5% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 15.9% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $97.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.06. The firm has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

