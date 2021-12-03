Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $18.68 on Monday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $99,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $225,686,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,221,848 shares of company stock valued at $240,180,484.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 19.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

