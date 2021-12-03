DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) SVP Joann Chavez Sells 500 Shares

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:DTE traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $111.43. 65,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,383. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.06 and a 200-day moving average of $120.33. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,519,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,694,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 14.8% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in DTE Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.