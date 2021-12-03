Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $24.47 on Thursday. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.93 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.51.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $27,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $86,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,087 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,188. Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,381,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Dropbox by 890.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,754,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,611 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Dropbox by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,556,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Dropbox by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,634,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,238 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

