DREP [old] Trading 31.3% Lower This Week (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DREP [old] has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DREP [old] coin can currently be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DREP [old] alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00043455 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.92 or 0.00239510 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00086922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] Profile

DREP [old] is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP [old] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DREP [old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP [old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.