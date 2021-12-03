Drax Group (LON:DRX) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Drax Group (LON:DRX) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has GBX 651 ($8.51) price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 584.33 ($7.63).

Shares of DRX opened at GBX 585 ($7.64) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Drax Group has a one year low of GBX 321.77 ($4.20) and a one year high of GBX 610 ($7.97). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 524.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 459.88.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

