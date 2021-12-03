Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) shares fell 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.71. 384,445 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 280,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Separately, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Draganfly in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Draganfly alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Draganfly during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Draganfly in the third quarter worth $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Draganfly in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Draganfly in the third quarter worth $503,000.

About Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO)

Draganfly Inc is a drone manufacturer and systems developer. The company offers drone solutions, software, and AI systems serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly Inc is based in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Draganfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draganfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.