DPRating Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Over the last week, DPRating has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One DPRating coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DPRating has a market capitalization of $646,957.89 and $35,488.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DPRating

RATING is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

