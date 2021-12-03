Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.47. Doximity has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. On average, research analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at $524,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at $4,505,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

