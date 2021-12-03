Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.54% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.
Shares of DOCS stock opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.47. Doximity has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $107.79.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at $524,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at $4,505,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.
Doximity Company Profile
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
