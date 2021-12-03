DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 86,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,845,435 shares.The stock last traded at $2.06 and had previously closed at $2.56.

DOYU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of $690.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in DouYu International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 128,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

