Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Short Interest Update

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,500 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the October 31st total of 545,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $374,209.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $40.17 on Friday. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $51.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $923.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.21.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $127.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 18th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.