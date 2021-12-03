DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.45.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DV. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DV opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average of $35.05. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

