Donald L. Hagan LLC Raises Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,237,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,711,000 after buying an additional 247,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,392,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,577,000 after purchasing an additional 464,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,158,000 after purchasing an additional 252,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,153,000 after purchasing an additional 147,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,556,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,517,000 after purchasing an additional 219,109 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

NYSE OMC opened at $69.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $59.05 and a one year high of $86.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

