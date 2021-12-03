Donald L. Hagan LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,279 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $115.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.73. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $120.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

