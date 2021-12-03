Donald Huntley Patrick Purchases 10,000 Shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Stock

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) CEO Donald Huntley Patrick acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $18,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 393,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54. Fluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $152.36 million, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.67.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Fluent had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fluent, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fluent by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 967,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fluent by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,008,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 100,431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fluent by 570.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,163,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 989,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fluent by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,149,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 172,856 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluent by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 910,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 170,199 shares during the period. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

