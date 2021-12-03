Donald Huntley Patrick Purchases 10,000 Shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Stock

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) CEO Donald Huntley Patrick acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $18,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ FLNT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 393,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54. Fluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $152.36 million, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.67.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Fluent had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fluent, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.
About Fluent
Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.
