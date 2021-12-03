Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $100.00. The stock had previously closed at $65.15, but opened at $62.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Domo shares last traded at $55.74, with a volume of 4,213 shares.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 11,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $919,169.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,324 shares of company stock worth $1,860,445 in the last ninety days. 14.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domo during the 2nd quarter worth $1,364,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Domo by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 61,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP lifted its position in Domo by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 85,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Domo during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Domo by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 2.83.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

