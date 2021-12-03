Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Announces Earnings Results

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 2.83. Domo has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.47.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $357,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,324 shares of company stock worth $1,860,445. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Domo by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Domo by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Domo by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOMO shares. Cowen increased their price target on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

