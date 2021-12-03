Domani Wealth LLC Sells 626 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Domani Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 121.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded down $4.12 on Friday, reaching $309.13. 28,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,601. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.75. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.41 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

