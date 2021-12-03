Domani Wealth LLC Sells 165 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Domani Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after buying an additional 1,118,609 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after buying an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,645,000 after buying an additional 922,836 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $456.14. The company had a trading volume of 163,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,865. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $363.38 and a 1 year high of $475.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $455.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

