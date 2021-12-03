Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Down 25.6% in November

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 766,800 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the October 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 966,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOGZ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dogness (International) by 69.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dogness (International) in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dogness (International) in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dogness (International) in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Dogness (International) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOGZ opened at $4.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. Dogness has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dogness (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dogness (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.