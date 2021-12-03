Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion and approximately $1.87 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.27 or 0.00358762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006208 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000537 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,358,930,217 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

