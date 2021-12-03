DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,649,000 after acquiring an additional 659,014 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after acquiring an additional 25,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

DocuSign stock opened at $233.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.88 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.