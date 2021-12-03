DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,332,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,995,000 after acquiring an additional 319,379 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,775,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,015,000 after acquiring an additional 25,863 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,452,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,188,000 after acquiring an additional 66,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,346,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,925,000 after acquiring an additional 19,106 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,157,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,332,000 after acquiring an additional 71,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,948,943. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $71.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.73.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 122.05%.

REG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Compass Point cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

