DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 510 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.56.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $154,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $274,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,883 shares of company stock worth $3,227,693. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $96.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.55. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $92.95 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.33.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

