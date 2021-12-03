DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 3,257 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 205.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 13,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.50. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of -20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.