DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 429,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,483,000 after acquiring an additional 30,773 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Invesco by 20.7% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 151,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Invesco by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,452,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $546,682,000 after buying an additional 675,464 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 5.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,662,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,449,000 after buying an additional 87,244 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Invesco during the second quarter worth approximately $6,451,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Invesco stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.63.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

