DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 11,626 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,626 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 25,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,021,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 26,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCG opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of -54.55, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

PCG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

In other PG&E news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris purchased 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $100,089.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

