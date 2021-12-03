Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 4,470 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA decreased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

NYSE PEAK opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.68.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.