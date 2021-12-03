Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 127 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA reduced its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Nordson were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,911,000 after purchasing an additional 375,090 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 11.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,811,000 after acquiring an additional 173,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,702,000 after acquiring an additional 112,705 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 18.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 495,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,787,000 after acquiring an additional 75,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 37.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 254,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,774,000 after acquiring an additional 69,234 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

NDSN opened at $261.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.20. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

