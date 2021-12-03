Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 100 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $44,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $46,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT opened at $196.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.75. The company has a market capitalization of $106.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.28 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

