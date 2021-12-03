Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Buys 534 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in General Mills by 0.9% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in General Mills by 2.1% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $62.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $64.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.79. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

