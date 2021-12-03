Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Director John C. Malone Sells 320,000 Shares

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

DISCA stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.98. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,985,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in Discovery by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 176,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 110,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,936,000. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

