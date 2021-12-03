Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Director John C. Malone Sells 320,000 Shares

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
DISCA stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.98. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $78.14.
Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,985,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in Discovery by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 176,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 110,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,936,000. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.
About Discovery
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
