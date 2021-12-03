DinoSwap (DINO) Market Cap Achieves $7.52 Million

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. DinoSwap has a total market cap of $7.52 million and approximately $575,135.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DinoSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00064226 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00071941 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,551.62 or 0.08011878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00092603 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,762.51 or 0.99914921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002780 BTC.

DinoSwap Coin Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 131,989,104 coins and its circulating supply is 61,071,670 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DinoSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DinoSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

