Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is an on-demand e-commerce company principally in China. It provides users with fresh produce, meat and seafood and other daily necessities. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

DDL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an underweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dingdong (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE:DDL opened at $20.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Dingdong has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($7.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $719.58 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. 24.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

