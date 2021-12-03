DigitalNote (XDN) Trading Down 19.2% Over Last 7 Days

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. DigitalNote has a market cap of $6.80 million and $11,675.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.98 or 0.00424105 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,068,018,132 coins and its circulating supply is 7,927,735,093 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

