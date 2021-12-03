DigitalNote One Day Trading Volume Reaches $17,272.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 3rd. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $7.28 million and $17,272.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $222.39 or 0.00416042 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,068,142,632 coins and its circulating supply is 7,927,857,643 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.