Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,674 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,001. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLR. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

DLR opened at $165.70 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $169.97. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

