Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $81 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.65 million.Digi International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digi International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.93.

Digi International stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.18. 3,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,121. Digi International has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $763.10 million, a P/E ratio of 74.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.75.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $957,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digi International stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,476 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of Digi International worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

