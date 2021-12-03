DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.25.

DSRLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cheuvreux downgraded DiaSorin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of DiaSorin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

DSRLF remained flat at $$220.95 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 150. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.22. DiaSorin has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $238.29.

DiaSorin SpA engages in the development, production, and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which meet the needs of the following clinical areas: infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis & retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology.

