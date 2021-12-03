Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

Diageo stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.89. 4,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,905. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.02. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $153.67 and a 1 year high of $210.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

