Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €24.50 by UBS Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €24.50 ($27.84) target price by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.27) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($25.57) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($23.86) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, November 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.17 ($26.33).

Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($20.60). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €17.41.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

