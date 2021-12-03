Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DPW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.44 ($83.45) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €66.14 ($75.16).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €54.91 and its 200-day moving average price is €56.61. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($34.68) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($46.95).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

