Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) Receives €158.41 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €158.41 ($180.02).

Several brokerages have recently commented on DB1. Morgan Stanley set a €159.80 ($181.59) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($193.18) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($186.36) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of €130.10 ($147.84) and a one year high of €152.65 ($173.47). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €145.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €143.93. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.55.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

