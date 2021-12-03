Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “GBX 2,038” Price Target for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 2,038 ($26.63) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RDSB. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($24.37) to GBX 2,089 ($27.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,187.91 ($28.59).

LON:RDSB traded up GBX 21.70 ($0.28) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,650.90 ($21.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,873,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,677.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,497.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £188.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.17. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,227 ($16.03) and a one year high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.69).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

