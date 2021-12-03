Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target to GBX 5,850

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,570 ($72.77) to GBX 5,850 ($76.43) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,280 ($68.98) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,700 ($74.47) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.08) to GBX 6,650 ($86.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,628.75 ($73.54).

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 6,210.10 ($81.14) on Wednesday. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,165 ($41.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,448.22 ($97.31). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,000.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,585.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

