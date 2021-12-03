Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $274.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $271.00 to $274.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.80.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE stock opened at $198.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below has a one year low of $153.34 and a one year high of $237.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.89.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,394.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,639,000 after buying an additional 492,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,827,000 after buying an additional 468,212 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,348,000 after buying an additional 330,390 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,507,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 269.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,003,000 after buying an additional 177,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.